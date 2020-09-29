Leadership expert to be be Wellesley Rotary Club’s October speaker

Human resources manager and John Maxwell Leadership and Personal Development Speaker Julian Hill will be the featured speaker at the Oct. 6th, 7pm– 8pm Zoom meeting of the Wellesley Rotary Club.

During his motivational talk, the East Hartford, Conn., resident will draw on how his decade-plus of human resources management expertise coupled with his personal experiences have helped him overcome the obstacles of growing up with a single parent who suffered from addiction.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Due to COVID-19, the club is conducting all meetings on Zoom. Please check the web site www.wellesleyrotary.org for times. If you are interested in attending, please send an email to [email protected] for a Zoom Meeting invitation.