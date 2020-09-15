Pinnacle Residential Properties—owning a Wellesley Victorian, a love story

SPONSORED POST: Jane Neilson is a real estate agent at Pinnacle Residential Properties. She writes about her experiences renovating her antique home, one of Wellesley’s lovely grande dames.

Wellesley offers an amazing array of homes for buyers drawn to our beautiful town for its proximity to Boston, excellent schools and charming neighborhoods. As a local realtor and the wife of one of Wellesley’s top builders, I have personal experience in just about every architectural style of house out there. We are now living in our sixth Wellesley home, all of which were built prior to 1940. We have relished many adventures renovating and adding on to each one.

While many of my buyers prefer the convenience of new construction with modern floor plans, attached garages and poured concrete basements, some of us prefer the charm and character — or perhaps the challenge — of a Victorian or antique home.

Our current home is a Greek revival built in 1878 by Andrew Lees, known as “Boston’s first wood carver.” We enjoy tall ceilings, quarter sawn oak floors, mahogany balustrades, and oversized wood windows with wavy glass. Enchanted by its character and three floors of living space, we fell in love with it in 2017 and got to work updating the kitchen and powder room before moving in with our 16-year-old twins.

However, the house also featured a spooky basement, obsolete knob and tube wiring, hazardous asbestos insulation, and some groovy finishes from the ’70s. Our first call was to Mass Save to blow in insulation and install a shiny new boiler to replace the relic that was on its last legs.

This year we’re updating the master and family baths. “Are you selling the house?” one daughter asked suspiciously, familiar with our pattern of buy, renovate, and sell. “No!” I said. “This renovation is for us!”

If you are considering selling or buying an older home and are wondering which home improvements offer the highest return, call me at 781.223.7338. I am happy to provide you with some ideas and insights using my 20 years of expertise and experience. It would be complimentary and confidential.

More about Jane Neilson

Jane Neilson is a consistent top producer and multiple award winner for her outstanding professional skills and achievements. She is among the most successful, intelligent and knowledgeable Realtors in Wellesley. Jane provides her buyers and sellers with truly superior service and full personal attention, always with a cheerful and positive attitude. She possesses an unparalleled understanding of the market, the inventory, and local property values and she is known as a formidable negotiator, which is essential in today’s competitive markets. Jane and her husband, a well-respected local builder, have renovated and/or built a wide range of many beautiful houses in the Wellesley/Newton area. Jane’s clients benefit from her extensive residential construction experience, her astute assessment of property renovation potential and her considerable resources. cell: 781.223.7338

Office: 781.237.5000

Download Jane’s real estate app