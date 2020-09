If your mask collection is due for an upgrade or refresh, be on the lookout in Wellesley Square on Saturday from 11 am to 1pm in front of Wellesley Books.

Elizabeth and Thomas McDonnell and sitter Elizabeth Shapiro will be selling small and large tie-dye masks ($10) they’ve been cranking out in the backyard, with all proceeds to benefit The Foundation for Metrowest to support COVID-19 efforts.