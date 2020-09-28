Vampires will have competition for blood in Wellesley this October

The Wellesley Council on Aging and Wellesley Police Department will separately host community blood drives in October with American Red Cross.

The first drive will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Wellesley Council on Aging’s Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.

The second drive will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Wellesley Police Department at 485

Washington St.

Both drives will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required to ensure the health and safety of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.

Sign up to donate today at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code WellesleyCBD.