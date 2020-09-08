Wellesley-based TV reporter stabbed in Boston, recovering

Wellesley’s Ted Wayman, a TV reporter for WCVB-TV Channel 5, was stabbed on Sunday night in the South End while doing his job.

According to a Boston Police report, “The victim stated when he asked the suspect to leave him alone, the suspect responded by taking out a pair of scissors and in a threatening manner, the suspect held the scissors above his head in a closed grip. The suspect then began stabbing the passenger’s side window of the victim’s van multiple times, causing scratches to the glass window. As the victim attempted to close the door to the van, the suspect stabbed him on the left forearm causing a severe laceration. The victim was eventually able to close the door, preventing additional harm.”

The alleged assailant has been apprehended.

Boston Police did not identify the victim but WCVB-TV told the Boston Globe that Wayman was taken to the hospital and will be fine.

Here’s wishing Wayman a quick recovery.

(H/T to Universal Hub)