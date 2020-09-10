Wellesley Business Buzz: Bocado’s back & Door No. 7 is brunching; Sunset Sale is on; drive-thru job fair; J. Todd operating online

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Bocado’s back

As we reported last month, Bocado planned to reopen in Wellesley after Labor Day, and indeed, Thursday, Sept. 10 is the big day.

The tapas restaurant, which has been closed since March, plans to reopen at 4pm on Sept. 10 both indoor and outdoor on its patio. Takeout and delivery will be available via Bocado’s mobile app and website.

Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations can be made by calling or via the website. Bar seating won’t be available.

Sunset Sale is on

Visit Linden Square and Wellesley Square for lots of local bargains at the weekly Sunset Sale on Thursday from 4-7pm.

Kenzie & Hope and Tiny Hanger in Linden Square will extend their sidewalk sales from Thursday through Sunday. Look for sale racks that are giving up high style stuff for up to 70% off. All safety protocols will be strictly followed with social distancing and hand sanitizer.

Also in Linden Square, Door No. 7 begins offering family brunch from 10am-3pm this weekend, and is offering a buy one, get one free deal through October.

Drive-thru job fair

The Wellesley office of Express Employment Professionals will be holding a drive-through job fair on Wednesday, Sep 16. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the parking lot of 40 Washington St.

The staffing company works with local businesses throughout Massachusetts to provide candidates in commercial, administrative, and professional positions for short- and long-term assignments.

J. Todd Gallery operating online

J Todd Gallery, which closed its physical Wellesley shop in March, is operating online as a concierge art gallery , according to owner Mona Kumar. “We bring the paintings to you for an in- home trial. We can also bring custom framing samples to your home,” she writes. All services are available online.