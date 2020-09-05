Wellesley Choral Society online all the time this season

From The Wellesley Choral Society:

Every September, the WCS invites singers to attend free Open Rehearsals in order to get to know the group and hopefully become a member. This year, in addition to new singers, we invite those who have an interest in music, singing, and music history or those looking for an engaging, interesting, and social activity to join us for our online fall and winter season. We will not be singing in person but instead will offer 15 weekly Zoom sessions on Monday nights from September 14th through January 2021 with our director, Edward Whalen, as instructor.

We plan to present a concert in May 2021 titled “A Celebration of Women Composers.”

If you are looking to try us out without having to come in person; if your chorus is not meeting this fall; if you wish to learn more about music and the WCS; or if you just have some free time and are looking for a new activity for the fall and winter, please try us out during one or all of our three Open Sessions Monday, September 14th, September 21st, and September 28th. For information on our schedule, how to register, and other details, please visit the Choral Society’s website.

Members-only rehearsals begin Oct. 5. If you wish to become a member, dues are $150 for a full-year membership, $75 for a half year.