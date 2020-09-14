Wellesley gets rid of its unsavory elements

The Swellesley Report

It was Hazardous Materials Day in Wellesley over the weekend, one of the town’s most-loved holidays. Tradition tells us that Haz Mat Day is a joyful time when residents all over town peer into the deep corners of their basements, garages, and sheds and finally get rid of all the sketchy chemical stuff that somehow ended up there.

We chose to gift the RDF with two gigantic plastic jugs of antifreeze and a couple of cans of malthion, a powerful bug killer that we reasoned could do the same to us. The malthion was an inheritance of sorts, the kind of bequest we seem to attract rather than, say, lots and lots of money. It was passed down to us from a relative whose shed we were tasked with cleaning out. From there the ancestral malthion lived in our shed for over a year until we finally felt ready to part with our share of the estate.

Here a few pics from the big day.

Wellesley RDF, Hazardous Materials Day
I joined the queue that snaked around behind the RDF office. One of the most exciting parts of Haz Mat Day is the opportunity to visit that little-known back-of-beyond part of the dump.
Wellesley RDF, Hazardous Materials Day
ACV Enviro was on hand to help organize and run the collection event, and manage the disposal.
Wellesley RDF, Hazardous Materials Day
A town vehicle with hazardous materials waiting to be sorted.

Wellesley RDF, Hazardous Materials Day
“That’s it, ma’m? Just this little box of things?” a crew member asked when I rolled up to the collection spot. Seriously, you should have seen the boxes and boxes of lord knows what that came out of the minivan in front of me. I left feeling like I was running a very tight ship, indeed, at my home. All our really, really hazardous materials have now been officially banished from each and every dark and shadowy corner. We’ve still got plenty of maybe-sorta hazardous materials that are in regular use, I’m afraid. But that’s another story.
