Wellesley gets rid of its unsavory elements

It was Hazardous Materials Day in Wellesley over the weekend, one of the town’s most-loved holidays. Tradition tells us that Haz Mat Day is a joyful time when residents all over town peer into the deep corners of their basements, garages, and sheds and finally get rid of all the sketchy chemical stuff that somehow ended up there.

We chose to gift the RDF with two gigantic plastic jugs of antifreeze and a couple of cans of malthion, a powerful bug killer that we reasoned could do the same to us. The malthion was an inheritance of sorts, the kind of bequest we seem to attract rather than, say, lots and lots of money. It was passed down to us from a relative whose shed we were tasked with cleaning out. From there the ancestral malthion lived in our shed for over a year until we finally felt ready to part with our share of the estate.

Here a few pics from the big day.