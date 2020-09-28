Wellesley Historical Society to present virtual lecture on Belvedere neighborhood

The Wellesley Historical Society will host a free virtual lecture about Wellesley’s Belvedere neighborhood on Wed., Sept. 30, 7pm. Keith N. Morgan, professor emeritus of the History of Art & Architecture and of American & New England studies at Boston University, where he taught from 1980 – 2016, will discuss the area and how it matters in the broader context of suburban development in the U.S.

Professor Morgan’s lecture, titled The national and regional context for the Belvedere neighborhood: Wellesley’s premier example of suburban planning, will focus on:

Why suburbs matter as a cultural form in the United States

What characteristics make the Belvedere neighborhood distinctive

How the neighborhood part of an evolutionary suburban environment for its time

Professor Morgan will discuss the national background for the Belvedere development and how the neighborhood relates to comparable suburban subdivisions in the Metropolitan Boston area. He will examine the role of two families in the creation and control of what was the largest real estate development in Wellesley when it was first built, and what defines the area as a place of significance.

Advance registration is required. Please email Amanda Fisher, Executive Director of the Wellesley Historical Society, at [email protected]

More on the presenter: