Wellesley in-person voting is today—polls open 7am – 8pm

The polls will be open today (Tue., Sept. 1, 7am – 8pm), for in-person voting. Wellesley voters will cast their ballots for the combined State Primary and Wellesley Board of Selectmen Special Election.

Voters who are in line by 8pm will be allowed to vote. All school-based polling locations have been moved to non-school sites for the 2020 elections:

There are no changes at the below precincts:

Precinct G will vote at the Wellesley Free Library at 530 Washington Street.

Precinct H will vote at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.