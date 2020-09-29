Wellesley not among racial equity grant recipients, but still working toward action plan

Wellesley was not among the six communities awarded a coveted Racial Equity Municipal Action Plan (REMAP) grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) and its partners.

The goal of the grant program is to provide cities and towns with “technical assistance to create racial equity action plans and to take meaningful action to advance racial equity,” according to MAPC, which is partnering with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on the program.

Wellesley, one of 22 communities to apply, knew from the outset that the process would be competitive. Amy Frigulietti, the town’s assistant executive director, says Wellesley hopes to reapply for the next round of grants next year.

“In the meantime, I will work with the Board to identify additional resources and opportunities for technical assistance and guidance on creating a municipal racial equity action plan. MAPC also indicated that they will be providing resources and support as well,” she says.

Wellesley announced that it was applying for the initial grant in mid-August during a Board of Selectmen meeting at which “Wake Up, Wellesley” participants shared their insights on diversity, equity and inclusion with board members and the public.

Grant recipients are Bedford, Framingham, Lynn, Natick, Revere, and Stoughton.