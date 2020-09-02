Wellesley Police log: Alleged CVS thieves flee in BMW; $800 stolen from car; from ‘hellos’ to car vandalism

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Aug. 24-30.

Arrests

On August 29, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Worcester Street at Overbrook for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Officer Pino spoke with the operators and a query of one operator’s information showed there was an active straight warrant issued by the Framingham District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On August 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke to a male reporting party who stated his vehicle was broken into overnight on the 23rd. He stated $800 in cash and some other items were taken from the vehicle. A neighbor approached Officer DeBernardi and stated a family member’s vehicle may also have been broken into but it did not appear anything was taken. The incident is under investigation.

On August 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol when he observed a Lexus sedan with a license plate that did not appear to be authentic. He queried the registration number and found that the registration came back to a Toyota sedan, not a Lexus sedan. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator. The male party stated that he is a car dealer and buys cars at auction and uses license plates he has to move them. He was advised that he cannot attach plates to vehicle that do not belong to them and he needed to obtain dealer license plates. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Number Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On August 24, 2020 4:40 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke to a male party who stated he was viewing a rental property in Wellesley on August 16, 2020 and while viewing the property the tenant at the property walked out from behind the property with what appeared to be a rifle. Officer Dixon was able to confirm that the gun was a pellet gun.

On August 25, 2020 at 12:42 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to the Park 9 office park to speak with a security guard about a suspicious individual that had been driving around the property at 12:15 a.m. The security guard reported that the unknown party exited his vehicle and attempted to get into 2 vehicles that were in the parking garage. The individual drove away when the security guard approached him. He was driving an older model Buick sedan.

On August 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a male reporting party who stated a family member had an odd interaction with a neighbor and he was concerned about it. He stated the neighbor accused the family member of breaking into their house and stealing things. Officer DiCenso learned the female party suffers from mental health issues. She contacted a family member and advised them of what had transpired with the neighbor.

On August 26, 2020 at 12:02 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party about identity fraud. The male party stated an unknown individual used his name and social security number to obtain a checking account and a bank loan. He stated he did not apply for the business loan. The funds were returned to the bank and the reporting party is reviewing his bank and credit card accounts for any additional suspicious activity.

On August 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer Dixon responded to a reported attempted overdose where the individual took a large amount of pills. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On August 27, 2020 at 9:55 a.m. Sgt. Lemenager responded to a call regarding a disturbance in a parking lot in the Lower Falls area. Sgt. Lemenager learned there had been a verbal argument between family members that had been resolved prior to his arrival.

On August 27, 2020 at 11:04 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a female party who stated on August 26, 2020 she encountered a male party at approximately 10:40 a.m. and then again at 12:30 p.m. and they exchanged “hellos.” She stated when she returned to her vehicle parked on the street she noticed that it appeared a beverage such as coffee had been thrown on the vehicle and it appeared to have been vandalized/scratched. Officer Hughes is investigating.

On August 27, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Officer Shore spoke with a male party who stated he received a letter from the Department of Unemployment Assistance advising him that his unemployment claim had been approved. He stated he had not filed an unemployment claim. He had filed an online report with the Department of Unemployment Assistance. He had also viewed his credit reports and did not notice any unusual activity.

On August 27, 2020 at 9:18 a.m. Officer Hughes was dispatched to the Needham Ridge Hill Reservation for a report of a missing elderly male party. The male party had gone for a walk and got lost on the trails. The male party was located on Grove Street in Needham a short time later.

On August 27, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Officer D. Popvoski spoke with a female party who stated a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made using her name in Arkansas. She contacted the Fraud Department hotline for the State of Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Work Force Services and was advised she needed to file a police report.

On August 27, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Dodge minivan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the operator’s license was suspended for failure to submit to a chemical test. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator who stated he was unaware his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle after License Suspension.

On August 28, 2020 at 6:19 p.m. the Wellesley Police Department received an involuntary hospitalization authorization from a doctor for a female party who was suffering from delusions and paranoia. Officer Harris made contact with the female party who was cooperative and was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital for an evaluation.

On August 30, 2020 at 10:03 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke to an employee from CVS on Worcester Street who stated on August 29th at 9:36 p.m. two females and one male party entered the store and filled up shopping carts with various items and then fled the store without paying for the items. He stated the 3 parties got into a black BMW that had the license plates covered.

