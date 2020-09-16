Wellesley Police log: Gun in purse; drowning at Longfellow; wallet found at Hunnewell; driving with earbuds; housecleaner and dog disputes

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 7-13:

Arrests

On September 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a grey Chevrolet sedan with a temporary vehicle registration but he was unable to determine what state the vehicle was registered in. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator who was later identified. A query of her information indicated there was an active straight warrant issued by the Fall River District Court for Failure to Return Leased Property. She was taken into custody. Officer Dixon spoke with a male passenger who indicated he was the owner of the vehicle. A query of his information indicated his license was suspended. The one remaining occupant of the vehicle did not possess a valid driver’s license. Officer DeBernardi advised the male party who stated he was the owner of the vehicle that it would need to be towed at which point he became nervous. When asked if he had anything he was worried about in the vehicle he indicated there was not. Officer DeBernardi asked the male party if there were any personal belongings he wished to retrieve from the vehicle. He indicated he needed to get the woman’s purse from the vehicle. When Officer Dixon went to remove the purse he located a firearm in the purse. When the male party became aware the firearm had been located he fled on foot behind the Mazda dealership. Officers searched the area for the male party with the assistance of the Weston Police Department, Natick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police but were unable to locate him. The woman was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $1,000 bail. A warrant has been requested for the male party for Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without a Firearms Identification Card and Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes.

Incidents

On September 7, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to Longfellow Pond for a canoe that had overturned with people in it. A male and female party fell into the water. The female party had on a life jacket and was able to swim to safety. The Wellesley Fire Department with the assistance of the Cambridge Fire Department began a water rescue mission. The male party was located under water after approximately one hour of searching. He was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital. He did not survive the incident.

On September 7, 2020 at 8:27 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to a past breaking and entering into a residence on Woodcliff Road. The reporting party stated when they returned to the residence after being away for a couple of days they noticed there were jewelry boxes on the bed, the window shades were pulled closed and personal belongings were strewn about in different areas of the house. Detectives responded and processed the scene the incident remains under investigation.

On September 8, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol when he observed a Ford pickup truck with a male operator with earbuds in both ears. He stopped the vehicle on Central Street near Wellesley College and spoke with operator and asked for his license and registration. A query of his information showed that he did not possess a valid license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Wearing Headphones While Operating a Motor Vehicle.

On September 9, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to a residence for a verbal disagreement between a female party who is a housecleaner for a resident and a female party who she contracted to assist her with cleaning. The housecleaner indicated that the homeowner felt there was money missing from his wallet and the female party asked the assistant to leave the residence. The assistant contacted the police because she felt she was wrongly accused of taking money from the residence and she was owed her compensation for the day. The homeowner did not wish to have the police investigate the matter and wanted the cleaner and assistant to leave the residence. Officer Kane advised both individuals that the dispute about compensation was civil in nature.

On September 10, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. Officer Wall observed a Lexus sedan pass his location on Worcester Street and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that registration was revoked. Officer Wall informed the operator that the vehicle would need to be towed and he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration.

On September 12, 2020 at 10:13 a.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to a neighbor dispute regarding dogs. The reporting party indicated that their dog had broken free from its leash and encountered a dog walking past their residence. The reporting party stated their dog was kicked by a male party that was walking the dog that walked past their residence. Officer Cunningham spoke with the male party who stated that when he walked by the reporting party’s residence a dog came running from their yard and he pushed the dog away from his dog. He admitted to yelling names at the reporting party. The male party would not provide the dog’s name or any additional information to identify his dog. Officer Cunningham has forwarded this incident to ACO Webb.

On September 13, 2020 at 9:15 Sgt. Gerrans spoke with a male party who stated he found a wallet on the playground of the Hunnewell field. The wallet belongs to a female party and contained a small amount of cash and some gift cards and will be held at the police department as found property for one year. If you believe this wallet may be yours, please contact the police department.

