Wellesley runners make Boston Marathon a reality all over the map

You have to give credit to Boston Marathoners who trained twice this time around for the race, which eventually took place over the past week in a virtual format in which runners choose their own course,. Some were running for causes close to their hearts, others willed themselves to stay in great shape during the pandemic.

About three dozen Wellesley-ites are listed on the current Boston Athletic Association results board for the 2020 Boston Marathon, led by Richard Dravenstott breaking the three-hour mark with a 2:55:04 finish. Yimei Huang was Wellesley’s fastest female, clocking in at 3:15: 26, which translates into sub-7:30 miles.

Sam Steere, finishing in just over 3:36, was also among Wellesley’s fleetest. He ran on behalf of Wellesley A Better Chance.

Among other Wellesley charity runners:

Tendai Musikavanhu, who ran for World of Wellesley

Brian Cody, who ran on Labor Day for Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries. He ran a nine-mile loop three times that appears to have gone past the town’s libraries. He coordinated the course well to ensure that friends would be out to support and hydrate him. “At a time when the Friends book sales have been canceled due to the pandemic, the proceeds from Brian’s fundraising effort are more important than ever to continue providing programming otherwise not included in the libraries budget,” wrote Barbara Marx, President, Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.

Susan Maggioni, who ran for MassBay Community College students

Karen Haddock, who ran for the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation. Haddock found innovative ways to raise more than double the amount of money required to participate in the Boston Marathon as a Wellesley charity runner.

Erica MacInnes, who ran for Friends for Wellesley METCO