For the first time in at least four years, no Wellesley drivers have won a low plate vehicle license plate number in the state’s annual lottery.

Typically, at least one or two Wellesleyites secure these random low numbers in the name of prestige, tradition, or something.

About 12,000 applications were received for a chance to win one of 100 plate numbers, such as 6P, 751, V35, K5, 2042 and T31. The lottery was even live streamed for the truly hard up for entertainment.