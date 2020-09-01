Wellesley Special Town Meeting doubleheader set for Oct. 26

From the Town of Wellesley:

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen will convene two Special Town Meetings on Monday, October 26, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Town Meeting Members will be asked to consider items that were carried over from Annual Town Meeting in June. These include Fiscal Year 2021 supplemental budget appropriations, special capital projects, and possible amendments to Town Bylaws and Zoning Bylaws.

A Special Town Meeting within the Special Town Meeting will also be held to discuss the Wellesley Middle School building systems project.

The Warrants for the Special Town Meetings will close on Wednesday, September 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to have an article included in the Warrants must submit a petition signed by not less than one hundred (100) registered Wellesley voters. All petitions must be submitted to the Town Clerk for signature verification.

After signed by the Board of Selectmen, the full text of both Special Town Meeting Warrants will be posted at Town Hall, at the Wellesley Police Department, and on the Town of Wellesley website.

Motions to be offered at the Special Town Meetings must be submitted to the Selectmen’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.