Wellesley Special Town Meeting warrants posted: Deja vu, plus something new

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen has posted the warrants for its two online Special Town Meetings, which start on Monday, Oct. 26. (We’ve linked the the warrants and embedded them below).

The first Special Town Meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. Town Meeting members will consider an appropriation for construction costs related to Wellesley Middle School building systems.

The second Special Town Meeting is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. It contains lots of leftovers from what would have been discussed at Annual Town Meeting, but that meeting was stripped down to essential financial-related topics and a couple of citizen petitions. If you peruse the new warrant, you’ll see that articles originally slated for the Annual Town Meeting include parenthetical references to their original numbers from that warrant, which was revealed in January. Annual Town Meeting wound up getting bumped from March to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New items focus on spending for a chiller at Sprague Elementary School, interior and exterior (roof) renovations at Wellesley Free Library, and a long-awaited bathroom to replace the old one on the aqueduct at Hunnewell Fields.

The town’s Advisory Committee will hold a remote public hearing on the warrants on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

All motions for articles on the Warrants are due in the Selectmen’s Office by Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

If you need reasonable accommodations to attend the Special Town Meetings or hearings, please complete this form at least two business days in advance of any meetings or hearings to give the Town adequate time to secure the accommodations. You may also contact the Town ADA coordinator, Joe Murray by email or by phone at 781-498-4255.

