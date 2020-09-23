Wellesley wants to know how soon you’re going to buy that electric vehicle

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant is asking, casually of course, about your plans when it comes to your second-biggest purchase. (The first-biggest purchase would be your house, but they aren’t asking about that one. Yet.)

Basically, the MLP through a survey would like to know when they can expect to see an electric vehicle parked in your garage or driveway. Not if, mind you, but when. The survey questions make it pretty clear that it’s GONNA HAPPEN. So residents may as well get on board, right? Resistance is futile when it comes to these sorts of things.

Don’t leave the MLP dangling on this, here’s a link to the 2-minute survey Complete it for a chance to be entered into a chance to win “a $50 gift card provided by the MLP.”

Here are a couple sample questions, and our responses:

MLP: In which year do you think you will likely buy or lease a plug-in electric car, SUV or truck?

The Swellesley Report: As the old New Yorker cartoon goes, “How about never — is never good for you?” Heck, the station wagon is still trusty, and we seldom drive the other vehicle anymore. COVID has turned us into the hardest-working homebodies you ever did see. Electric vehicles were way too pricy the last time we bought a car 5 or so years ago. At this point, we’re angling to run our vehicles into the ground. Though we’d be delighted to see our kids go electric when they buy their first vehicles some day.

MLP: Which type of plug-in electric vehicle are you most likely to lease or purchase?

All-electric, or Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Don’t know/Not sure I am not likely to buy an EV in the foreseeable future (Please enter the reason why not below)



The Swellesley Report’s reason: The last time we tried to foresee the future, the future imploded. All we were trying to do was plan a nice little family cruise for spring 2020. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Ever since our near-miss on getting stranded at sea during a pandemic, we’ve given up trying to plan for “the foreseeable future.”

Questions we think should have been asked, but weren’t:

How much longer do you intend to defile the air we breathe with a gas guzzling SUV?

What do you have against the better driving experience that an EV provides (smooth power, good handling, ride, etc)?

Do you care in the slightest about the environment?

