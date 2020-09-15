Wellesley’s Hardy/Upham project—virtual community forum on Sept. 17th

Wellesley residents are invited to take part in the third community forum on the Hardy/Upham project on Thur., Sept, 17 at 7pm.

The virtual webinar is hosted by the School Building Committee (SBC) and will feature an update from the project team on the status of the feasibility study. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.

The forum will be broadcast live by Wellesley Media on Comcast Channel 8 and Verizon Channel 40, and live streamed on the Wellesley Media Government Channel.

Residents who wish to participate in the webinar must use this form to register in advance and receive the Zoom link.

At its meeting on September 24, the SBC is expected to make a recommendation on whether to build at Hardy or Upham with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA).