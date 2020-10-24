100-plus activists, 1 polar bear urge Wellesley to pass climate crisis article

More than 100 people on Saturday afternoon marched—some wielding brass instruments and drums—from the aqueduct at the Hunnewell fields to Wellesley Town Hall lawn to encourage Town Meeting members to approve an article next week recognizing the “serious impact of climate change.” (See video below.)

Speakers, including local high school and college students, rallied the crowd to encourage the town to do better in keeping its promises regarding carbon emission reductions.

A mock funeral included pallbearers carrying a casket surrounded by mourners in black and red garb.

Many of Wellesley’s climate action advocates could be seen among the crowd as well, some traveling by bike in the spirit of sustainability. The rowdier participants urged those driving by in their gas guzzlers to honk for climate change.

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission last year declared a Climate Emergency and now carves out a section of its meetings to address the topic.