Visit virtual Wellesley Society of Artists fall show

From the Wellesley Society of Artists:

The Wellesley Society of Artists fall show normally held at the Wellesley Community Center is currently online and will run until Dec. 1. Similar to the spring show, which drew more than 1,000 viewers, the fall show features the work of 51 WSA Exhibiting artists.

Juror for the show is local artist and Page Waterman Gallery manager Ryan Black. He has designated first, second and third place winners as well as honorable mention awards.

First place award winner is Cynthia Demir for her painting “Woman with White Pitcher;” the juror believed the artist had made fantastic use of the medium of pastel, using contour lines with some forms, but completely abandoning them in other areas, as if the subject dictates what needs to be painterly and atmospheric, and what needs to be narrative and draw the eye.

Recipient of the second place award is Lori Mehta for her painting “A Load Off Your Shoulders;” the juror felt there is a boldness to the painting that commands attention; he saw the piece as breaking so many rules and norms and leaning into so much of what painters have traditionally attempted to avoid in figure work, only adding to the narrative promised by the title.

Linda Zug was awarded third place for her painting “Fruit and Flowers.”

Honorable mentions went to David Holt for “Boston’s Theatre District,” Michele Clamp for “Black-Shouldered Kite,” Yvonne Posa for “Phase 2 on Fabric Row,” Dina Gardner for “Poetry in Motion” and Joan Onofrey for “The Ladies.”

The WSA fall show was partially funded by a grant from the Wellesley Cultural Council.