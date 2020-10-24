Bates Elementary School fares well in lead-up to Halloween

Bates Elementary School couldn’t hold its annual Pumpkin Fair this fall due to the pandemic, but the Bates PTO adjusted deftly by hosting the Bates Pumpkin Spirit Week.

Spirit Week kicked off with a pumpkin patch in front of the school, where school community members could safely pick pumpkins and take photos without the usual big crowds.

Throughout the week, students were invited to participate in cake and pumpkin decorating contests and a pumpkin scavenger hunt around school grounds. Families are also being encouraged to decorate their doors/porches/yards and hide an image of the Bates mascot Tux the penguin in those decorations so other families can enjoy finding Tux.

The PTO also managed to deliver goodie bags to all Bates students, and thanked various town entities for their support and guidance.

