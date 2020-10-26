Board of Selectmen office hours, Oct. 27th

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen will hold virtual office hours on Tue., Oct. 27, 9am – 10:30am. Residents may reserve time to speak via Zoom with BOS member Lise Olney. Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, coronavirus, or other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.

Additional virtual office hour dates for 2020 are: November 12 and 24, December 10 and 22.

Times and appointment information will be announced closer to the scheduled dates.