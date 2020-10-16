Booking a special bench near Wellesley Free Library

One of the newest dedicated benches in Wellesley was installed in honor of Joellen Toussaint, the longtime Wellesley librarian and resident who passed away about two years ago. The bench, fittingly, is situated in the park next to the main library branch.

Wellesley’s Katie Sullivan recently headed to her favorite bench at that park, only to find Joellen’s daughters Shawna and Erin, who both grew up in Wellesley, seated on it. Katie kindly shared this swell photo with us.

Bench dedications are coordinated through the Department of Public Works’ Park and Tree Division’s landscape planner, who evaluates potential locations for benches. Donors can then offer to contribute funds for the benches and plaques. Gifts and locations are approved by the Natural Resources Commission (NRC), and the gift is then approved by the Board of Selectmen.

Those who are interested in considering a possible bench donation can contact the NRC at [email protected]