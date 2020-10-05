The Swellesley Report

Bruins fans: Wellesley, Walpole not the same thing

When the NHL for some reason tweeted (since deleted) a video over the weekend of Boston Bruins player Chris Wagner scoring a playoff goal and referred to him as the “Pride and joy of Wellesley, Massachusetts,” those in the know about him being a Walpole native were none too pleased.

A sampling of the tweets issued in response to the gaffe:

 

Not that the Bruins have not had players from Wellesley. Eddie Barry was one Wellesley High grad who made it to the NHL.

(H/T: Boston.com picked up on this before we did. And https://twitter.com/talkinaway gave us a heads up.)

