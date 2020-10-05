Bruins fans: Wellesley, Walpole not the same thing

When the NHL for some reason tweeted (since deleted) a video over the weekend of Boston Bruins player Chris Wagner scoring a playoff goal and referred to him as the “Pride and joy of Wellesley, Massachusetts,” those in the know about him being a Walpole native were none too pleased.

A sampling of the tweets issued in response to the gaffe:

The disrespect shown to the Mayor of WALPOLE is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/f85H4UUYTU — Liam (@licaulf17) October 4, 2020

Walpole Chris Wagner vs. Wellesley Chris Wagner pic.twitter.com/pEfsiyFHI8 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 4, 2020

He might have been born at Newton-Wellesley Hospital (my former employer; by the way) but the man’s from Walpole. Some call him the Mayor of Walpole but I would prefer to call him the Town Manager of Walpole because Walpole doesn’t have a mayoral municipal system — BRUINS NATION TAMPA (@BruinsTampa) October 4, 2020

As many have pointed out, Wagner is from Walpole but at least they spelled Wellesley (pronounced Wellsley) correctly. Not many outside of Massachusetts do because it's one of those towns/cities we have that don't sound exactly the way it's spelled. https://t.co/9nPH5WnrrA — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) October 4, 2020

Not that the Bruins have not had players from Wellesley. Eddie Barry was one Wellesley High grad who made it to the NHL.

(H/T: Boston.com picked up on this before we did. And https://twitter.com/talkinaway gave us a heads up.)