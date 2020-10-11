Dedham Country Day—educating children Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8

SPONSORED POST: Dedham Country Day believes that balance matters—in learning and life. They combine academic challenge with support and pedagogical tradition with innovation. Strong scholastics together with outstanding arts, athletics and service learning creates a program that is balanced and whole. At DCD, a premium is placed on both academic and emotional intelligence.

Children learn who they are as diverse individuals and how to be part of something bigger. Acceptance is a given, and children find encouragement in every connection they make. It’s a community that nurtures, nudges, and gives. That’s how DCD grows “whole” children—and, ultimately, adults who will thrive with the intellectual and emotional capacity to contribute to their world and enjoy meaningful lives.

While DCD’s campus and classrooms may look a bit different this year, reconfigured to maintain the health and safety of its community, DCD’s ability to deliver an education that is challenging, inclusive, and engaging, reflective of its mission, remains unchanged. From Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8, DCD students tackle hands-on projects, collaborate, take risks, solve problems and, most of all, engage deeply in their experience.

Explore DCD through a series of virtual admissions events and personal connections with the school’s admissions staff this fall. The first Learning Spotlight for Pre-K and Kindergarten is on October 20. Visit www.dedhamcountryday.org for details and

registration.

Dedham Country Day School

www.DedhamCountryDay.org

781-329-0850