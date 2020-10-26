The Swellesley Report

Eagle eyed in Wellesley Square

by 1 Comment

We’ve  seen or heard about bald eagles making their presence increasingly felt in Wellesley in recent months and years, but now they’re even visiting Wellesley Square.

Wellesley’s Sean Milano, hanging out at Peets with cycling friends Langdon and Mike late Sunday afternoon, spotted a bald eagle land in a big maple tree across the street at the Village Church graveyard. It stayed there for about 5 minutes, Milano says, before it flew off to the east.

“I saw a bald eagle a few years ago at Lake Waban, but was truly surprised to see one downtown,” he says.

eagle wellesley square
Photos by Sean Milano

 

eagle wellesley square

 

 

eagle wellesley square

 

Sean Milano and friends
Biking and birding

 

We love getting Wellesley wildlife photos, so don't be shy about sending them: [email protected]

