Eagle eyed in Wellesley Square

We’ve seen or heard about bald eagles making their presence increasingly felt in Wellesley in recent months and years, but now they’re even visiting Wellesley Square.

Wellesley’s Sean Milano, hanging out at Peets with cycling friends Langdon and Mike late Sunday afternoon, spotted a bald eagle land in a big maple tree across the street at the Village Church graveyard. It stayed there for about 5 minutes, Milano says, before it flew off to the east.

“I saw a bald eagle a few years ago at Lake Waban, but was truly surprised to see one downtown,” he says.

We love getting Wellesley wildlife photos, so don’t be shy about sending them: [email protected]