Fallen tree temporarily adds climbing structure at Wellesley’s Hunnewell school

A large tree topped during this past week’s windstorm, landing among the playground equipment at Hunnewell Elementary School in Wellesley. Sharp-eyed parents immediately called Principal Ellen Quirk, and before long the Department of Public Works was onsite to caution tape the area around the climbing structures that were damaged when the tree crashed down.

tree down at hunnewell elementary school
(Photo by Paul Cramer)

It is to be determined whether the play structures, which are closed for now, can be repaired. In addition, the integrity of the other trees in the area will be reviewed. Hopefully, those trees will be judged sound, as Hunnewell earlier this year lost its much-loved 200 year-old White Oak which graced the front courtyard area, after it was deemed by an arborist to be a high-risk tree.

Hunnewell School, Wellesley
DPW workers remove an uprooted tree at the Hunnewell School playground. Photo credit: Lindsay Swanson Butler.

Elm Bank Reservation trees also took a beating this past week, as did this big catalpa tree in front of Wellesley town hall.

