Feast & Fettle will bring dinner to you this Thanksgiving

Already stressed about the grocery store madness this Thanksgiving? Local meal delivery service Feast & Fettle has just launched the perfect solution to help you enjoy the holiday without any hassle.

The company is providing a special one-time menu of fully-prepared, gourmet Thanksgiving classics available for contactless delivery Wednesday, November 25th.

All meals are prepared by professional chefs at their local kitchen and delivered fresh, ready to reheat and serve. Feast & Fettle prides itself on catering to your guests’ specific dietary needs by offering a wide variety of menu options, designed to ensure that everyone around your holiday table will eat well.

The top-rated meal delivery service is providing Thanksgiving dinners to Wellesley and all its surrounding towns (Weston, Wayland, Newton, Needham, Natick). For the special holiday menu there is no membership required, and parties of any size can be accommodated.

The Thanksgiving order deadline is Thursday, November 19th at noon. The team at F&F expects a limit on the amount of orders they can accommodate, so check out the full menu now.

Feast & Fettle’s 2020 Thanksgiving menu:

Mains

Sous Vide Herb Turkey Breast w/ Sage Butter

Quinoa Stuffed Delicata Squash

Sides

Herb Cornbread Stuffing w/ or w/o Sausage

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Casserole w/ Pecan-Oat Topping

Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Garlic Green Beans (or plain)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ Onion and Balsamic Glaze

Honey-Thyme Roasted Carrots

Apple & Goat Cheese Salad w/ Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing

Add-ons

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

House-Made Turkey Gravy

Wright’s Dairy Farm: Apple Cream Pie, Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Blueberry Pie, and Chocolate Cream Pie

Seven Stars Bakery: Pumpkin Seed Loaf

Seven Stars Bakery: Durum Rolls

New England Apple Cider