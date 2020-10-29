Feast & Fettle will bring dinner to you this Thanksgiving

Already stressed about the grocery store madness this Thanksgiving? Local meal delivery service Feast & Fettle has just launched the perfect solution to help you enjoy the holiday without any hassle.
The company is providing a special one-time menu of fully-prepared, gourmet Thanksgiving classics available for contactless delivery Wednesday, November 25th.
All meals are prepared by professional chefs at their local kitchen and delivered fresh, ready to reheat and serve. Feast & Fettle prides itself on catering to your guests’ specific dietary needs by offering a wide variety of menu options, designed to ensure that everyone around your holiday table will eat well.
The top-rated meal delivery service is providing Thanksgiving dinners to Wellesley and all its surrounding towns (Weston, Wayland, Newton, Needham, Natick). For the special holiday menu there is no membership required, and parties of any size can be accommodated.
The Thanksgiving order deadline is Thursday, November 19th at noon. The team at F&F expects a limit on the amount of orders they can accommodate, so check out the full menu now.
Feast & Fettle’s 2020 Thanksgiving menu:
Mains
- Sous Vide Herb Turkey Breast w/ Sage Butter
- Quinoa Stuffed Delicata Squash
Sides
- Herb Cornbread Stuffing w/ or w/o Sausage
- Classic Mashed Potatoes
- Dairy Free Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Casserole w/ Pecan-Oat Topping
- Fresh Green Bean Casserole
- Garlic Green Beans (or plain)
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ Onion and Balsamic Glaze
- Honey-Thyme Roasted Carrots
- Apple & Goat Cheese Salad w/ Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing
Add-ons
- Fresh Cranberry Sauce
- House-Made Turkey Gravy
- Wright’s Dairy Farm: Apple Cream Pie, Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Blueberry Pie, and Chocolate Cream Pie
- Seven Stars Bakery: Pumpkin Seed Loaf
- Seven Stars Bakery: Durum Rolls
- New England Apple Cider
Leave a Reply