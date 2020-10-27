The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Former Red Sox player’s Wellesley home: No more batting cage, lots of upgrades

by Leave a Comment

If you’re watching former Red Sox star Mookie Betts playing in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, perhaps you’re wistfully remembering another player the Sox traded to LA: Carl Crawford.

No, I know you’re not. But Crawford, who was a pain when he played against the Sox during his time with Tampa Bay but failed to live up to expectations as a free agent for Boston, actually lived in Wellesley near Dana Hall School for a spell until he was traded in 2012.

His 7,200 sq. ft., multimillion dollar house sold in 2013 and is now occupied by a family with young children. They hired an outfit called New England Design & Construction to rework the house to their specifications. Modern Living Boston Common describes the renovation.

Sadly, Crawford’s batting cage was removed. Not that it seemingly worked very well.

ne design

print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
iCode, Wellesley
Wellesley Youth Hockey