Fundraiser launched for Wellesley’s Maugus Restaurant

Wellesley residents have launched a fundraiser to support Maugus Restaurant, the longtime Washington Street diner that has been challenged mightily during the pandemic.

According to the Maugus fundraiser, which has raised $3,200 as of this writing, the Papakonstantinou family can use the community’s help. Peter and Vaso Papakonstantinou have owned and operated the Maugus for almost 40 years, but the couple is challenged by health problems within their family and staff.

Maugus has carried on gamely this year, joining forces with the Wellesley Gentlemen’s Society this past spring to deliver meals to frontline workers. The town has tried to help out Maugus and other nearby restaurants by establishing an outdoor dining parklet right across the street alongside the Clocktower Park. Maugus itself has also set up tables outside.

As you may or may not know, Maugus holds the distinction of being the place where I first had a discussion with a friend over breakfast in 2005 about starting The Swellesley Report. So the eatery holds a special place in our hearts.

This fundraiser is actually not the first held this year for a local restaurant. A Save Weston Road Cafe fundraiser was held in March.

More: Where to eat in Wellesley