Last day to cast your early in-person vote in Wellesley is Oct. 30th, 4pm

The last day to cast your early in-person vote for the Presidential Election is Friday, October 30, at 4pm.

Residents may continue to drop off ballots at the drop box in front of Town Hall until 8pm until November 3. Please note that the ballot drop box will be closed overnight on Halloween. It will reopen on November 1, 9am.

Ballots may also be returned by mail. They must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 6 to be included in the official Town count.

Election Day is November 3rd

On Election Day, voting locations will be open 7am – 8pm. Voters who are in line by 8pm will be allowed to vote.

The Board of Selectmen voted on August 4, 2020 to locate the polling locations at non-school sites.

There are no changes at the below precincts:

Precinct G will vote at the Wellesley Free Library at 530 Washington Street.

Precinct H will vote at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

If you do not know where your voting precinct is, or having any election/voting questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (781) 431-1019 x 2252.

If you are a Wellesley Resident and over the age of 60 and would like to schedule a ride to vote on election day, please call MWRTA Reservation Center at (508) 820-4650 no later than Friday, October 30th at 4pm. Not registered yet? No problem, call by Friday and we will get you situated and into the system.