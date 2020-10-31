Newton-Wellesley Hospital runners honor those who died from COVID-19

About 150 Newton-Wellesley Hospital employees are running more than 100 miles by Nov. 1—one mile for every person who has died from COVID-19 at the facility since March. They’re running with the first names of those who passed away on their clothing or bodies, some on makeshift road race bibs.

Wellesley nurse Laurie Diamond is among those taking part in the “hearts and soles” tribute for what are now 110 who have died.

“My main focus is to inform the community we will always remember those that died from COVID 19, and want the families to know they were not alone. We healthcare workers were at there side talking to them and holding their hand until their death,” says Diamond says.

Wellesley’s Lisa Hughes of WBZ-TV has the story: