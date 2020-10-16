Pandemic concerns claim 2021 Wellesley Cotillion

Wellesley Cotillion organizers have announced that the big dance will not take place in 2021.

“We regret to inform the families of our Juniors and Seniors that after much conversation, deliberation and investigation we must officially cancel the 2021 Wellesley Cotillion. At this point, with large gathering guidelines and restrictions established by the state limiting indoor capacity to 25 people, we feel that an event for 700+ students in January will just not be possible. We are in the process of assembling a committee for the 2022 Wellesley Cotillion so that we can continue the tradition once the pandemic has subsided.”

This past January’s event took place at Lombardo’s in Randolph.