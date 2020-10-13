Save the date: Wellesley Spelling Bee will be Nov. 12th

The Wellesley Education Foundation will hold its yearly Spelling Bee as a virtual event on Thur., Nov. 12th. Just as in years past each team will include three spellers, but teammates will be brought together virtually for each of the rounds. All participants should plan to attend from their own home.

Detailed instructions will be provided in advance of the Bee.

The Wellesley Spelling Bee is a WEF community fundraising event which raises money to fund enrichment programs for the Wellesley Public Schools. Town celebrities judge and officiate the competition. The Wellesley cable station records the event and broadcasts it several times. A program is printed for the Spelling Bee, and The Swellesley Report is always on hand to cover the event.

Last year a jubilant Upham PTO team practically danced off the stage after winning the Bee just three words into the final round. The winning word: “Jarabe,” referring to a Mexican dance.