Wellesley’s big rotary revamp project on Rte. 135 would seem to be out of the Falmouth Police Department’s jurisdiction, but we happened to notice a couple of “No Parking” signs with “Falmouth Police Department” on them.

We’ll assume this is a case of recycling among police departments, not Falmouth and Wellesley police double teaming locals.

Paving is planned for Great Plain Avenue this week.