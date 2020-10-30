Virtual author events in Wellesley—Nov. 2020

The Wellesley Historical Society, the library, and Wellesley Books all are welcoming authors to town for virtual events. Here are a few lined up to speak about their latest books in November:

Wellesley Historical Society book talk

Join the Wellesley Historical Society on Thursday, November 12 at 7pm for a free virtual book talk on In Bohemia: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Kindness by and with Katie Swenson.

Advanced registration required. Space limited.

About the book: After raising three girls, Swenson was amazed to find love again. It was years in the making, but all the pieces fell into place. Within a year of dating, Swenson and partner Tommy Niles were building a life and home together, blending lives, dreams, health, design skills, and families. Shortly before their wedding date, Niles died suddenly in her arms.

This is a story about writing through grief and finding peace in chaos, loss, and sadness. Swenson and Niles were also building their dream home together in the Scarab, formerly the home of Wellesley College faculty Katherine Bates and Katherine Coman. Swenson and Niles uncovered the “two Katies” histories, lives, and loves together as they renovated the home together.

Shake it at Wellesley Books event, and more

Here are a couple of virtual author events sponsored by Wellesley Books:

J.M. Hirsch, the editorial director of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, to talk about Shake Strain Done, a book of simple cocktail recipes with common ingredients that will revolutionize the way you drink at home.

DATE: Wed., Nov. 4

TIME: 7pm – 8pm

REGISTRATION

Elizabeth Wilcox, journalist and author, presents The Long Tail of Trauma, her memoir about the trauma we carry and the trauma we tend to.

DATE: Wed., Nov. 18

TIME: 7pm – 8pm

REGISTRATION

Also check out their bedtime story events with authors Preeti Chhibber; Kate Messner; Jamie Harper; Sennah Yee; and illustrator Sydney Smith.

Wellesley Free Library keeps kids reading

There are lots of offerings for the kids at the WFL, including Storytimes with Rainbow Emma; sensory storytime; 2nd – 3rd grade book club; and more.

World of Wellesley community book read

World of Wellesley (WOW) has chosen When Getting Along Is Not Enough, by Maureen Walker, as its annual community book read In addition to reading the book, WOW invites the community to to organize or join a book discussion for their organization, place of worship, co-workers or book group.

Using anecdotes from her practice as a licensed psychologist and as an African American growing up in the South, Walker provides a window into cross-racial discussions about race and race relations. She identifies three essential relational skills for personal transformation and cultural healing that are the foundations for repairing the damage wrought by racism. Walker does not sugarcoat the destructive history of racism inherent in the United States, however, the book’s vision is ultimately affirming, empowering, hopeful, and inclusive about the individual and collective power to heal our divisions and disconnections.

Sign up link and author visit details coming soon.