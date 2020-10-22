Vote early in Wellesley, Massachusetts through October 30th

Early in-person voting for the 2020 Elections runs through Friday, October 30 at the Tolles Parsons Center (500 Washington Street).

Early in-person voting hours in Wellesley are:

Saturdays and Sundays, 9am – to 1pm

Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm

Doors will be locked during non-voting hours. No public restrooms are available.

Voting will take place in the Council on Aging multi-purpose room. Voters will use the entrance at the back of the building unless they need handicap/ADA access. Anyone needing handicap/ADA access should speak with the Election staff onsite to enter through the front door.

Registered Wellesley voters, regardless of precinct, may cast early ballots at the Tolles Parsons Center.

Absentee and vote-by-mail ballots should be returned by mail or hand-delivered to the secure Elections drop box in front of Town Hall.

For questions about voting, ballots or the election process, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at [email protected] or by calling 781-431-1019 ext. 2252.

As a reminder, the Tolles Parsons Center remains closed to the public except for early voting and fitness appointments.