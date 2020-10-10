Wellesley Board of Selectmen to hold virtual office hours in October

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen will hold virtual office hours this fall for residents via Zoom. The next scheduled date is Thursday, October 15, noon – 1:30, with new BOS member Colette Aufranc.

Residents may reserve a time to speak with Aurfranc via Zoom. Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, Coronavirus, or other issues.

Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.

Additional virtual office hours are: October 27, November 12 and 24, December 10 and 22.

Times and appointment information will be announced closer to the scheduled dates.