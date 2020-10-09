Wellesley Business Buzz (sponsored by LINX): Dental practice seeks cards/letters for frontline workers; Linden Square insta fun; health spa opening

Thanks to LINX sponsoring our weekly round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news. In this unprecedented time LINX has built outdoor classrooms and is using Elm Bank Reservation fields so that children can continue to have the in-person learning experiences they need and want, while staying safe. True to its mission of providing the best classes experience for each member of every family, LINX has created new classes for remote school students, pandemic pods, micro-schools, and temporary homeschools!

Linden Square Instagram fun

Fall is the most picturesque season of year, and the perfect time to share the beauty of Wellesley and neighboring towns. Join in on the fun! Simply SNAP & SHARE your best fall photos, use #FavoritePlaceWellesley, and tag @LindenSquareWellesley for a chance to be featured on Linden Square’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Out of those who participate, one lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a $50 gift card to a Linden Square store or restaurant of your choice.

Dental practice seeks cards for frontline workers

We’ll miss seeing Wellesley Dental Group‘s giant mountain of candy that it annually collects from local schools and residents to donate to the troops. But in light of the pandemic, the business this year is instead launching a Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Drive to distribute to local healthcare workers.

Wellesley Dental is encouraging students to write letters or make cards to thank healthcare workers. The practice will donate 25 cents for each card or letter and turn the funds over to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which will use the money to purchase personal protective gear for workers.

Drop off cards or letters (contactless) or mail them to Wellesley Dental Group at 5 Seaward Rd., Wellesley 02481 by Nov. 9

Babson student’s t-shirt design all about Wellesley

Babson College student Charlotte Bradley reached out to promote a Wellesley t-shirt she designed for her internship spotlighting some key businesses in town. The shirts cost about $22, which includes shipping.

Health spa moving in A new massage salon is readying to take over the space at 269 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills formerly occupied by Nabina's Threading & Spa, which moved next door.

