Wellesley Food Pantry moving back to Hills church, sets new hours

Wellesley Food Pantry is moving back to its original home at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church as of Monday, Oct. 5.

The pantry’s new hours for collecting curbside donations are Mondays from 2-3 p.m, and for its walk-in clients are Tuesdays from 2:30–4:30pm.

Wellesley Food Pantry spent the summer at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills, which the pantry thanks for its flexibility and generosity.

Its usual home at the Hills church underwent renovations. These included removing the rear wall to make the shopping area larger, adding a sprinkler system, and removal of the radiators allowing for more usable space along the walls.

Curbside donations and walk-in client entry will still occur at the west entrance, while client curbside pickups will be made from the north entrance.

For more information please visit the pantry website or call us at 781.235.1188.