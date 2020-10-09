The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Free Library to get into Halloween spirit

Painted Pumpkin Character Contest

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 31

Wellesley Free Library invites you to celebrate the season by painting a pumpkin, big or small, as a character from your favorite book. Display your pumpkin on the front steps of Wellesley Free Library and the town will vote on their favorite—the winner will receive a $10 gift card to a local business. All ages are welcome to participate.

Drop your pumpkin off at the Children’s Room on October 24-26 of the Wellesley Free Library’s main branch with your contact information.

Each pumpkin participant can choose a book from the free book cart.

Pumpkins will be displayed during the last week of October.

Wellesley Free Library, main branch

Wellesley Halloween: It’s tricky this year; 1 more drive-in movie; no pumpkin patch: scavenge at Morses Pond

