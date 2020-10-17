Wellesley Halloween superfan has a plan

Special to Swellesley from Jen Looper

I’m a Halloween superfan! Since we didn’t have much candy growing up, that Oct. 31 windfall was already a Big Deal when I was a kid. In addition, I loved to dress up in costume and my three brothers and I would have a blast as masked trick-or-treaters. 2020, of course, is going to be a challenge for the kids who are looking for some fun scavenging on Halloween. While there are block parties and various socially-distanced events being planned (according to what I’m reading on the What’s Up, Wellesley Facebook group), I’d like to invite you to participate in a town event that, if done right, could prove quite fun for all the kids who grew up hunting for Pokémon who still need to stay safe this year: let’s create Candy Caches!

I’ve built a website for parents to register their home in Wellesley as the site of a candy cache. I propose that, on Halloween, we set out a bowl with bagged candy bundles and list their location on this web site with a time that they’ll be available and a clue where to find them. Then, the kids can help themselves without needing to knock on doors.

If you like this idea, here’s a tip from TikTok on how to create some cute candy ghosts.

You can see how our town map is shaping up, where we already have some families registered.

Interested in participating? The more the merrier! Please fill out this form, and I’ll add you to the site.

Thanks for helping create a fun and safe Halloween for the kids of Wellesley.

Jen Looper

Questions? Email me: [email protected]

More: Wellesley Free Library to get into Halloween spirit