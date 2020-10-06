Wellesley officials: trick-or-treating “a personal decision”

Wellesley town and health officials are leaving it up to residents to use common sense regarding trick-or-treating and other Halloween celebrations this month.

“Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating are a personal decision for families. Town and Health officials will not be issuing any formal plans,” according to a statement issued today.

Though the town might be hoping a number of Halloween activities it is offering might satisfy residents.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the 5th Annual Howlin’ Haunted Halloween House contest. Decorate your homes and yards with Halloween-theme and win prizes. Decorations will be judged in the following categories: Scariest, Judge’s Choice, Funniest. Awards will be safely delivered by the “Boo Crew.”

Nominate a home from your neighborhood or your own haunted house by emailing a picture to [email protected]

*Include the address of the decorated house/yard

*If the house has lights, please send a daytime and nighttime picture

*Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 26 at Noon.

The Department is also hosting a free Halloween-themed mobile movie night at the Tailby Lot on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The movie, Hotel Transylvania, will begin at about 5:45 PM and is appropriate for all ages.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume in their cars. Costume pictures may be posted on the Recreation Department Instagram page (@RecWellesley) to be eligible for prizes.

Online reservations are required for the Halloween movie. Residents may sign up beginning on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10AM through the Recreation Department website.

If you do go trick-or-treating, the town advises that COVID-19 masks and face coverings should be worn along with costume masks, and that residents should adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and follow guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

