Wellesley Police investigating spate of home burglaries

The Wellesley Police Department is asking neighbors in the Boulder and Cliff Road areas of town to check home security cameras for suspicious activity over the weekend in light of three separate home burglaries over the long weekend.

Two incidents occurred next door to each other on Boulder Road. Forced entry was made into the two homes from the backyard, and items were taken. Neither resident was home at the time of burglary, according to the police.

An additional burglary was reported on Cliff Road near the Weston town line. Forced entry was also made into the home, and valuables were taken.