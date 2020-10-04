Wellesley Police log: Man hit in head by backhoe bucket; spate of overnight vehicle break-ins; moped operator taken into custody

Wellesley Police log for the week of

Arrests

On September 24, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officers Shore and Gaffney were on patrol on Washington Street when they observed a moped driving in front of them. A query of the registration showed that the owner’s license was suspended. They stopped the moped and spoke with the driver and owner, and requested his license and the registration. The operator provided them with a Massachusetts Identification card and the Emergency Communications Center confirmed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 25, 2020 at 9:52 a.m. Officers Gaffney and Shore were conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when they observed a dark colored pick-up truck pass their location. Officer Gaffney queried the vehicle’s registration to verify its status and learned there was an active default warrant for the registered owner issued by South Boston District Court. They stopped the vehicle and verified that the operator was the registered owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 26, 2020 at 11:14 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Volkswagen sedan and noticed that the registration was expired. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, = who stated his license was suspended. The Emergency Communications Center confirmed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody. Officer Mankavech asked the passenger if she had a valid driver’s license. She stated she did not and provided Officer Mankavech with an ID. A query of her information indicated there was an active warrant issued by the Framingham District Court for her arrest. She was taken into custody. Both were transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance. During the motor vehicle inventory drug paraphernalia and heroin were located in the vehicle. The operator will also be charged with Possession of a Class A Drug.

Incidents

On September 22, 2020 at 9:22 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party regarding two fraudulent small business loans that were taken out using his personal information and his wife’s information. He stated he had also received a Gobank debit card in August and he had not opened an account. The reporting party has been monitoring his credit and has reported the fraudulent loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

On September 22, 2020 at 5:01 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a letter from the Department of Unemployment Assistance confirming his application for benefits. He stated he had not applied for unemployment and has reported the fraudulent claim to the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

On September 23, 2020 Officer Cunningham spoke with two different reporting parties who stated the had received notification that someone had applied for unemployment benefits using their personal information. Both individuals have notified the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

On September 23, 2020 at 2:48 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to a residence for a report of a contractor that had been struck by a backhoe. The man was struck in the head by the bucket of the backhoe and was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a possible head injury. The male party operating the backhoe did not possess the appropriate license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating Hoisting Machinery without Possession of a Hoisting License.

On September 25, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who stated her vehicle was broken into overnight and approximately $10 in change was taken from the vehicle. There are no suspects.

On September 25, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Officer Pino met with a male party who wished to turn in a firearm that was no longer wanted for destruction. Officer Pino took possession of the firearm. It will be secured at the police station until it can be destroyed.

On September 25, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party from Linden Street who reported her vehicle was stolen overnight. The vehicle was unlocked and the key fob was in the vehicle. A wallet was in the vehicle and the credit cards had already been cancelled. The incident is under investigation.

On September 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with female party who was the victim of an email scam. She received an email stating that appeared to be from PayPal indicating that there was a past due balance. She called the phone number provided and was advised people were using her PayPal account to purchase Netflix and that to fix the issue she needed to purchase Ebay gift cards. The reporting party purchased several gift cards prior to realizing it was a scam. Officer Mankavech is investigating.

On September 26, 2020 at 9:24 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with an employee from CVS on Washington Street about a past shoplifting incident. The store employee stated that over a week ago a customer left the store without paying for approximately $300-$500 worth of merchandise. The store employee did not wish to pursue criminal charges but wished to have the individual issued a no trespass order from the store. The customer had picked up a prescription while in the store so the store employee was able to identify the customer.

On September 27, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated her vehicles were broken into overnight and the keys to the vehicles and change were taken. Officer Kane advised the reporting party to contact the dealership about replacing the keys and to park the vehicles in another location until the keys could be replaced to try to prevent them from possibly being stolen by the individuals who took the keys. The incident is under investigation.

On September 27, 2020 at 11:54 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated both of her vehicles were broken into overnight. Change and a wallet with gift cards were taken from one of the vehicles. Officer Kane advised the reporting party it would be best to keep the doors of the vehicles locked to prevent future thefts.

