Wellesley Police log: security cameras shenanigans; dog owners dispute vet bill; police support sign swiped; tennis court serves up sick skunk

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Oct. 5-11:

On October 5, 2020 at 9:01 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke to a male reporting party about a fraudulent cellular account that was opened using his personal information and a former mailing address. He spoke with the collections company who stated they would cease collections but he needed to contact the cellular company directly as well. The account was opened sometime between June 2019 and July 2019. There are no suspects.

On October 5, 2020 at 9:59 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female party who stated she had made a service call to her alarm company earlier in the year for an alarm malfunction and had recently placed another service call because she was experiencing the same issue. She provided the alarm company with the name of the technician who responded earlier in the year and they stated he did not work for the company. The reporting party had a business card and Officer Kane was able to speak with him and confirm with the alarm company that he was indeed an employee.

On October 5, 2020 at 11:06 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity fraud when an unknown person used her information in an attempt to open a credit card. The request was denied due to lack of information. The reporting party had already notified the credit reporting bureaus to activate a fraud alert.

On October 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Gover spoke with a resident from Upson Road that stated some of his reusable shopping bags that he stores on his porch area were on the steps and contained items that had been on the porch area. He put the items back and noticed his son’s bicycle had been stolen. He stated there were other more valuable items on the porch that had not been touched. AT 8:51 p.m. the reporting party contacted the Emergency Communications Center and stated a male party, possibly in his teens, had forced entry onto the enclosed porch area. He asked the male party who he was at which point the male provided a 1st name and walked away. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male party. The bicycle that had been taken the previous night was now leaning up against the side of the house. Detectives responded to process the scene. The incident is under investigation.

On October 5, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Washington Street near Grove Street when observed a Toyota sedan slowly inch its way through a red light. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and a subsequent query of his information showed that the registration belonged to a vehicle that the operator had previously owned. The operator stated his vehicle was totaled in January 2020 and he was purchasing the vehicle that he was driving, but he had not purchased it yet. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Plate to a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered MV, Operating an Uninsured MV and Failure to Stop for a Red Light.

On October 6, 2020 at 1:32 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke to a male reporting party who stated someone had stolen his “We Support the Police” sign from his front lawn. The sign was taken sometimes between 4:00 p.m. on October 5th and 1:32 p.m. on October 6th.

On October 6, 2020 at 7:38 p.m. Officer DeBernardi stopped a Buick sedan that did not have a valid inspection sticker. He spoke with the driver who only possessed a learner’s permit. The passenger’s license was suspended. There were no other licensed drivers in the vehicle. Officer DeBernardi explained the laws regarding driving with a learner’s permit to the two female parties. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

On October 6, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a female party who stated her security cameras on her apartment were vandalized by a neighbor. Officer Popovski spoke with the neighbor who denied any knowledge of the cameras being damaged. Officer Popovski met with the reporting party who showed him the camera footage that clearly shows the neighbor vandalizing the cameras by removing the wires. He spoke with the neighbor a second time at which point the neighbor admitted to tampering with the camera wires. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,200.

On October 7, 2020 at 8:43 p.m. Officer Poirier spoke to a female party who works at a business on Central Street and stated that approximately 3-4 times a week a male customer enters the business and he often times makes her uncomfortable. She stated that sometimes he yells and causes a disturbance in the business but the policy of the business is to just ask him to voluntarily leave when this occurs. She was advised to contact the police if she feels threatened by this individual or any other customer.

On October 7, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke to a male and female party regarding a dispute about veterinarian bills for an injury to a neighbor’s dog that was caused by their dog. The reporting party indicated a male party came to their residence, was in an agitated state and demanded payment for a veterinarian bill. She stated the confrontation occurred between the dogs on October 30th and she was surprised the dog had sustained injury during the confrontation. She stated she agreed to pay ½ of the bill but this was not acceptable to the other dog owners. Officer DiCenso spoke to the other

dog owners who stated their dog was attacked while their teenaged daughter was walking it on September 30th and they initially did not realize the dog had sustained an injury until the dog kept tending to the area. They took the dog to the veterinarian, the dog had wounds that required staples to properly heal. The veterinarian bill was $500. They stated they did ask the owner of the dog that attacked their dog to pay for the bill, but she did not even offer to pay for ½ of the bill. Both parties were advised it is a civil matter and that ACO Webb would be notified of the incident.

On October 7, 2020 at 10:41 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of a vehicle that had struck the signal light pole on Worcester Street by Fire Headquarters and continued to travel west on at least one flat tire. The male driver of the vehicle came to the police station and reported to Officer Fritts that his tire blew out and that he had a panic attack and went to a family member’s house before coming to the police station. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Defective Equipment.

On October 8, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street at Washington Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle had reportedly struck a guardrail in the area of Worcester Street at Longfellow Road and was located traveling west on Worcester Street near Fire Headquarters. The vehicle had significant front end damage and a flat tire. The operator advised Officer Popovski that the vehicle belonged to his father who lived in Newton. He stated his license was suspended. Officer Popovski advised him he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Failure to Stay Within Marked Lanes. On October 9th Officer Popovski learned that the vehicle had been stolen in Newton. As a result of this finding the male party will also be charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

On October 9, 2020 at 4:27 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the Wellesley Free Library to assist employees with a female party who was no longer welcome on the premises. It was explained to the female party that she had violated the library rules and was no longer welcome on any Wellesley Library property. She stated she understood and left.

On October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to the area of the tennis courts at the Sprague Field for an injured or sick skunk. Upon arrival officers spoke with some individuals present and were advised the skunk was wobbling when it walked and that it had stopped moving. Officer Mankavech attempted to get closer to the skunk to determine if it was sick or injured and to get it to move to a wooded area if it was not sick. The skunk would not move and appeared to be sick. Due to concern that the skunk may have rabies it was determined that it would be euthanized. It was then moved away from the tennis court area.

On October 13, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party who stated a credit line had been opened using her personal information. She stated a $5,100 credit line had been opened with a company called Klarna. She was advised to contact her local bank and advise them of the fraudulent activity and monitor her credit.

On October 11, 2020 at 4:24 p.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to Boulder Road for a report of a past breaking and entering. It appeared that entry had been forced through French doors. The reporting party’s bedroom and office had been ransacked and it appeared jewelry had been taken. Detectives were notified and processed the scene.

On October 11, 2020 at 8:34 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol when he observed a Chevrolet sedan parked at an odd angle in the back of the parking lot for the Wellesley Hockey Rink. As he approached the vehicle he observed a male party sitting in the front passenger seat with his legs hanging out of the vehicle. He approached the male party who stated he did not drive there and the person who drove the vehicle was inside playing hockey. The male party’s speech was slow and slurred, his body movements were sluggish and his eyes were bloodshot. Officer Griffin noticed that he had an open container of beer that he was attempting to hide and an orange pill prescription bottle was observed in his hoody pocket. The male party had Adderall and Etizolam that he did not have a valid prescription for. He was issued a citation for having an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for two counts of Possession of a Class E Substance. Officer Misho made contact with the male party in the rink and verified that he would be driving the vehicle home.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs