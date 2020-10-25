Wellesley Special Town Meeting starts Oct. 26

Wellesley’s Special Town Meetings begin Monday, Oct. 26. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings will take place virtually using Zoom videoconferencing.

Special Town Meeting 1 will start at 7pm. Town Meeting members will consider a $13.9 million appropriation for construction costs related to Wellesley Middle School building systems.

Special Town Meeting 2 will start at 7:30pm. Town Meeting members will consider multiple topics that would have been discussed at Annual Town Meeting, but that meeting was stripped down to essential financial-related topics and a couple of citizen petitions.

Expect to hear about funding for operating and capital projects; amendments to Town Zoning and General bylaws; citizen petitions; spending for a chiller at Sprague Elementary School; interior and exterior (roof) renovations at Wellesley Free Library; and a long-awaited bathroom to replace the old one on the aqueduct at Hunnewell Fields.

How to tune in

Video presentations on the topics to be considered at the Special Town Meetings can be viewed on the Town of Wellesley YouTube channel and on the Town of Wellesley website. The presentations are also running on Wellesley Media regular programming.

Special Town Meetings will be live-streamed on Wellesley Media and broadcast on Comcast Channel 8 and Verizon Channel 40.

How to speak up

Registered Wellesley voters who would like to speak on any topic during Special Town Meetings must submit a request to the Town Clerk 48-hours prior to the start of the meetings. Email KC Kato at [email protected] no later than 7pm on Saturday, October 24.

Who votes

Only Town Meeting members may vote on articles under consideration.

ADA Accessibility

Closed-captioning will be provided for Special Town Meetings. If you have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to attend the virtual Special Town Meetings please complete this form no later than 7pm on Saturday, October 24.

Getting the job done

If additional meeting nights are needed, Special Town Meetings will continue on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28 starting at 7pm on both nights.