Wellesley charity roundup: Students serving on Youth in Philanthropy board; firefighter gets Patriots’ notice; Kids Backing Kids makes holiday push

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley news related to charitable organizations:

Students serving on Youth in Philanthropy board

The Foundation for MetroWest has announced that 32 students will represent MetroWest on its Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Junior Board during this school year. Of these, seven represent Wellesley.

YIP has been offered by the Foundation for more than 20 years to middle and high school students across MetroWest. The student-run board functions like a nonprofit board and supports the work of the Foundation and the YIP program. Students take part in writing grants, volunteering, and visiting local organizations across MetroWest.

The Junior Board is also crowdfunding for the Foundation’s ONEmetrowest campaign, which celebrates 25 years of service to the MetroWest region.

Students representing Wellesley:

Firefighter gets Patriots’ notice for cancer awareness efforts

The New England Patriots Foundation has named Wellesley firefighter Joanie Cullinan as its Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to 15-40 Connection., an organization focused on teaching people how to detect cancer early. The foundation will be making a $5K donation to the organization.

Cullinan less than two years ago was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma at the age of 37. But she recently returned to work after more than a year of cancer treatment, and has been tirelessly using her voice to raise awareness for occupational cancer. “I know early detection saves lives. It’s one of the reasons I’m alive,” she says.

Firefighters deliver homemade masks to schools

The Wellesley Fire Department recently delivered 2,500 homemade masks to Wellesley Public Schools to help keep kids safe while attending classes in person. The masks were sewn by members of the group, Sewing COVID-19 Help – Working Together, with supplies purchased from a Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund grant that was awarded to the Wellesley Fire Department.

The Sewing COVID-19 Help group was founded by former Wellesley resident Lynda Cowin-Nijensohn and includes more than 40 volunteers from Wellesley, Newton, Needham and other local communities.

Kids Backing Kids launches holiday gift drive

Kids Backing Kids, the nonprofit spearheaded by three Wellesley sisters to supply children in need with school backpacks and more, is now aiming to brighten the holiday season for low-income families already strapped financially due to the pandemic.

The nonprofit is partnering with the local housing authority, health department, and schools for a Holiday Gift Drive addressing the needs of 75 Wellesley families.

If you agree to sponsor a family, Kids Backing Kids will give you a list of gifts the children have asked for (max 3 gifts per child, max $250 per family). You can buy the gifts yourself and arrange for them to be delivered to the nonprofit for wrapping, or Kids Backing Kids will pick them up at your home or business and make sure they get to the family. Financial donations are also accepted to help support the initiative.