Wellesley to protect Halloween pranksters from themselves

Wellesley has announced that its ballot and payment drop box at Town Hall will close on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

It will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Elections division issued the order to close.

To date, more than 11,000 ballots for the Nov. 3 elections have been dropped off by Wellesley voters.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to drop off ballots in person at the box.

Meanwhile, wondering if Wellesley might solicit an artist to gussy up the outside of the box, like it has done with electrical boxes around town? Though maybe plain and dignified is just fine for this box.

